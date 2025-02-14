Both of them leased space at a monthly rental of Rs 320 per square feet

Google India has renewed its lease agreement for nearly 1.11 lakh square feet office space in BKC, Mumbai at Rs 3.55 crore per month rent, according to Square Yards. Google Cloud India too has renewed the lease for office space at Rs 1.24 crore per month in Mumbai’s BKC, it added. Both of them leased space at a monthly rental of Rs 320 per square feet.

As per Square Yards, both the lease renewal transactions were officially registered in February 2025. The leased office spaces are located in the First International Financial Center (FIFC), a commercial project spanning 1.99 acres in BKC. The rent per square feet is Rs 320 per month as per the agreement. It also features an escalation clause stipulating a 15 per cent rent increase after 36 months. The firm paid a security deposit of Rs 9.64 crore.

Google Cloud India has also renewed its lease for an office space spanning a chargeable area of 38,678 sq ft across a single floor at FIFC. The lease agreement includes a monthly rent of Rs 1.24 crore. It has been renewed for the next five years, starting June 2025.

