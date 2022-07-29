Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC awaits notification on plastic coated products ban
Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro-3 car shed site, allege protesters
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight skids off runway while taxiing for take off in Assam; all 98 passengers safe
Mumbai currently has 1,806 active Covid-19 patients
Smriti Irani accuses Sonia Gandhi of sanctioning humiliation of Prez Murmu
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro 3 car shed site allege protesters

Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro-3 car shed site, allege protesters

Premium

Updated on: 29 July,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Government destroying green cover at the spot in brazen violation of court orders, say activists; MMRCL says cleaning, levelling done

Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro-3 car shed site, allege protesters

A screengrab of a video purportedly shot at the car shed site


The government is using bulldozers and earthmovers to clear green cover at the Metro-3 car shed site, the Save Aarey crusaders alleged on Thursday. They also shared a video showing the removal of bushes and shrubs at what they called the project site. Activist Cassandra Nazareth said 13 people were taken to the Vanrai police station after they tried to enter premises protesting the alleged destruction of greenery. In the video shared by the activists, a JCB can be seen clearing bushes and shrubs. They also claimed that a tree was uprooted. The protesters said one of the activists was beaten up by the police.

save aarey aarey colony mumbai metro mumbai metropolitan region development authority mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK