Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro-3 car shed site, allege protesters

Government destroying green cover at the spot in brazen violation of court orders, say activists; MMRCL says cleaning, levelling done

A screengrab of a video purportedly shot at the car shed site

The government is using bulldozers and earthmovers to clear green cover at the Metro-3 car shed site, the Save Aarey crusaders alleged on Thursday. They also shared a video showing the removal of bushes and shrubs at what they called the project site. Activist Cassandra Nazareth said 13 people were taken to the Vanrai police station after they tried to enter premises protesting the alleged destruction of greenery. In the video shared by the activists, a JCB can be seen clearing bushes and shrubs. They also claimed that a tree was uprooted. The protesters said one of the activists was beaten up by the police.