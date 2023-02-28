Govt to convene meeting to resolve HSC answer script checking crisis: Maha CM Shinde

The chief minister was responding to a query of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Advocate Ashish Shelar in the state legislative assembly

File Photo/PTI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the government will soon convene a meeting to come up with a solution about the answer papers of Grade XII students that are not being evaluated.

The chief minister was responding to a query of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Advocate Ashish Shelar in the state legislative assembly.

“The answer sheets of Grade XII exams are lying and not being checked. This will impact the students grossly. Since some of the students look forward to going abroad for further education, if their answer sheets are not examined on time, the results will be delayed. Hence the government needs to look into this matter urgently,” BJP MLA Advocate Ashish Shelar said in the Assembly.

Accordingly, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rahul Narvekar said that the matter was serious and directed the government to look into the matter at the earliest.

Since the education minister was not present in the house, the chief minister Eknath Shinde responded.

Also read: Maharashtra: 9 out 10 students stressed due to study pressure, reveals mental health survey

He said the government will convene a meeting in this regard and come up with a solution at the earliest. The government will not let the students to suffer, the chief minister assured.

The Maharashtra State Junior College Teachers’ Association boycotted assessment of answer sheets thereby leading to a delay in the declaration of results. They claim the state government has not yet acted on their assurances to their demands such as raising the retirement age to 60, restoring the old pension scheme (OPS) etc.

The teachers body claims that after they had raised these concerns in December 2022, the government had reassured them but have not acted on it despite multiple agitations at various places.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College Teachers Organisation wrote a letter to the school education minister informing about the boycott, along with a list of their demands.