As Mumbai prepares to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, on November 15, community leaders from three prominent Gurudwaras share insights into how these celebrations continue to embody Guru Nanak Dev ji’s timeless message on equality, and unity

Langar: The selfless community meal

Guru Nanak’s emphasis on langar arose as a reaction to the social injustices of his time, particularly the caste system, which dictated who could eat with whom. By establishing langar, he demonstrated that all people are equal before God. Today, gurudwaras worldwide offer langar daily, with the food prepared and served by volunteers.

A defining aspect of Sikhism is the practice of langar, or the community kitchen. Langar was introduced by Guru Nanak as a means of promoting equality, where all, regardless of social status, religion, or gender, could share a meal together as equals. The concept of langar symbolises the idea that no one should go hungry and reinforces the principle of selfless service to others, a pillar of Sikh belief.

At Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Darbar in Borivali, President Narendra Singh Mokha shared how langar on this day feeds thousands. “In a single day, nearly 5,000-10,000 people share langar. It’s humbling to see people from all walks of life sit and eat together.” Langar at this Gurudwara, like in many others, extends beyond feeding the body; it’s about nourishing the soul with a sense of shared community.

Similarly, Dadar Gurudwara’s Manmohan Singh Rathi elaborates on the sheer scale of the langar during Guru Nanak Jayanti. “This year, we expect over 30,000 people to join us. The act of sitting together, rich or poor, Sikh or non-Sikh, reminds us that we’re all equal in the eyes of God,” he says. Rathi notes, “The purpose of Langar is to ensure that no one goes hungry and that all feel welcome.”

Gurmukh Singh highlights the scale of their preparations, with volunteers gearing up to serve nearly 7,000 to 8,000 people. The Gurudwara will prepare an immense amount of food, including 400 kg of chapati, 130-140 kg of rice, and 200 kg of kheer. He explains, “Langar was a social revolution. It allowed people to sit together for food, breaking barriers.”

Prabhat Pheri and Nagar Kirtan: Community on the move

One of the beautiful traditions while celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti is the Prabhat Pheri – early morning processions where devotees sing hymns and carry the divine message into the streets. Leading up to the festival, Prabhat Pheris invites local communities to join in these early dawn gatherings, walking and singing together, reminding people of the core values of equality and devotion.

Nagar Kirtan is another integral part of these celebrations, where the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred scripture of Sikhism, is carried through the streets in a beautifully adorned palanquin. At the head of the procession are the Panj Pyare or “Five Beloved Ones,” representatives of courage and selflessness. The kirtans, or hymn recitals, fill the air, transforming ordinary streets into paths of reverence and unity.

Gurmukh Singh, president of Sri Dasmesh Darbar in Thane, described their Prabhat Pheris as a joyful experience that unites the community. “For three days, we walk together, sing together, reminding ourselves and others of Guru Nanak’s teachings.”

Rejecting distinctions based on religion, caste, or gender, Guru Nanak promoted a universal message of love, equality, and humility, which became the bedrock of Sikh philosophy. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 in Talwandi, a village now known as Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. His teachings were centered on three core principles: Naam Japna (remembering God’s name), Kirat Karni (earning an honest living), and Vand Chakna (sharing with others, especially those in need). These teachings, which guide the faith, are celebrated on his birth anniversary through acts of devotion, compassion, and service. Mokha advises embracing Guru Nanak’s teachings in daily life, “Live happily, work hard, and help those in need. This is the true Sikh path of life.”

Addressing the Khalistan agenda concerning Sikhs

In recent times, certain issues like Khalistan have come to be associated with Sikhism, often casting a political shadow over its peaceful teachings. However, the community leaders were unanimous in their stance. “The true Sikhism of Guru Nanak has no political agenda,” says Gurmukh Singh. “Our focus is on service, love, and universal brotherhood.” Mokha echoes this sentiment, stating, “Sikhism’s goal is not division; it is inclusion and harmony.”

Rathi from Dadar Gurudwara added, “This time is sacred, and I would urge everyone to look beyond political issues and focus on the peace and unity that Guru Nanak preached.”