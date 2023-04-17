Haji Ali Dargah gate to remain shut at specific times from April 19 to 23, details here

The Dargah gate will remain closed for ziyarat due to high tides in the sea

The gate of the famous Haji Ali Dargah located off the Worli coast in southern Mumbai shall remain shut from Wednesday April 19 to Sunday April 23 at specific times, officials said.

The Dargah gate will remain closed for ziyarat at the following times in anticipation of high tides in the sea.

On Wednesday April, 19, the gate shall remain closed from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm while on Thursday April, 20, the gate shall remain closed from 10:45 am to 1:45 pm.

On Friday, April 21, they said, the gate shall remain closed from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, while on Saturday, April 22 the gate shall remain closed from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. On Sunday, April 23 the gate shall remain closed from 12:45 pm to 3:45 pm.