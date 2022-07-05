Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai court grants pre-arrest bail to MP Navneet Rana, MLA husband Ravi Rana in second FIR

The couple's bail plea, in connection with the second FIR that Khar police had registered under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty), was allowed by Special Judge RN Rokade

Ravi Rana with wife Navneet Rana. File Pic

A Mumbai court has granted pre-arrest bail to Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in a case pertaining to obstructing the police from arresting them in the aftermath of the Hanuman Chalisa row.

Their anticipatory bail plea, in connection with the second FIR that Khar police had registered under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty), was allowed by Special Judge RN Rokade.

The couple was arrested on April 23 after announcing that they would be doing a recital of Hanuman Chalisa in front of then Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence i.e. Matoshree in Bandra.

The duo was charged under IPC section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police). Meanwhile, the Rana couple is currently out on bail.

With inputs from PTI