Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet and Ravi Rana appear before special court as police seek cancellation of bail

Updated on: 15 June,2022 02:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The Ranas were arrested by the police in Mumbai on April 23 after they announced that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra, leading to protests by Sena cadres

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. File Pic


Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Wednesday appeared before a special court here in connection with the Mumbai Police's plea seeking cancellation of the couple's bail in the Hanuman Chalisa protest case.

The Ranas were arrested by the police in Mumbai on April 23 after they announced that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra, leading to protests by Sena cadres.




Subsequently, the charge of sedition was invoked against the Ranas.


