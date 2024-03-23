Has CM Shinde convinced Govinda to contest Lok Sabha elections 2024 with Sena ticket?

Political circles abuzz that CM Eknath Shinde could have possibly convinced former MP Govinda to be his party’s candidate from Mumbai North West

Former MP Govinda Ahuja and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Film stars have been shining on the electoral horizon. One such yesteryear Bollywood star, who had won a local Lok Sabha election twenty years ago, could again go to the people to seek votes in the ensuing polls. Speculation on Friday was that CM Eknath Shinde could have possibly convinced former MP Govinda Ahuja to be Shiv Sena’s candidate from Mumbai North West against the Thackeray Sena’s Amol Kirtikar.