Have to end loudspeaker issue permanently, need wider support, Raj Thackeray tells MNS workers in letter

Raj Thackeray. File Photo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday told his party workers that he was looking at ending the issue of loudspeakers (atop mosques) permanently for which "wider support of people" would be needed.

In a letter uploaded on his Twitter handle, Thackeray said loudspeakers had become a national issue after the MNS took it up.

