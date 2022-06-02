Have to end loudspeaker issue permanently, need wider support, Raj Thackeray tells MNS workers in letter

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 09:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

In a letter uploaded on his Twitter handle, Thackeray said loudspeakers had become a national issue after the MNS took it up

Raj Thackeray. File Photo


Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday told his party workers that he was looking at ending the issue of loudspeakers (atop mosques) permanently for which "wider support of people" would be needed.

In a letter uploaded on his Twitter handle, Thackeray said loudspeakers had become a national issue after the MNS took it up.





