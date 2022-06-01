HC grants pre-arrest bail to pregnant woman accused of abetting husband's suicide

A vacation bench of Justice Milind Jadhav in its May 30 order, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday, noted that the offence registered against the woman is serious

The Bombay High Court has granted pre-arrest bail to a pregnant woman accused of abetting her husband's suicide, saying it was the duty of the court to ensure the woman and the baby are protected.

A vacation bench of Justice Milind Jadhav in its May 30 order, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday, noted that the offence registered against the woman is serious.

"But, since the applicant is a pregnant woman, it is the duty of the court to ensure that she and the baby are protected," the HC said.

The woman, Ashwini Sonwane, is currently six months' pregnant with the deceased's child.

