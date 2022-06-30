Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert for next 48 hours

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 June,2022 08:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
According to IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in Mumbai for the next 48 hours

city witnessed heavy rains. Pic/Satej Shinde


Heavy showers lashed Mumbai city on Thursday. The eastern suburbs recorded moderate rainfall of 58.6 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 78.69 mm rainfall between 8 am to 8 pm, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in Mumbai for the next 48 hours.

The rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in various parts of the city. Some of the BEST buses routes were also reported to be diverted due to waterlogging in various areas of Mumbai. Waterlogging was reported near Andheri subway, JJ flyover, parts of Sion.





The high tide was also reported to hit Mumbai’s Marine Drive amid the rainfall today causing sea waves reaching the city promenades.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for the next 24 hours.

As per the BMC officials, Mumbai reported two incidents of part of houses/roof collapses in Sion and Kalbadevi areas respectively. No casualties were reported in the incidents.

The civic body also reported tree fall incidents at as many as 10 locations. "We have asked concerned authorities to clear the spots where trees have been fallen," said the BMC official.

