Breaking News
Maharashtra: Latur boy kills man in sleep over illicit affair with his mother
Maharashtra: Truckers protest turns violent at some places
Maharashtra reports 70 new Covid-19 cases; Positivity rate at 2.09 per cent
Thane court acquits driver accused of killing man over extra-marital affair
Over 25 lakh new vehicles hit Maharashtra roads in 2023; 7.91 pc rise in 1 year
Three killed, one injured after car rams into truck on highway in Nashik
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Heres why Mumbais civic body had to go for doomed property tax hike

Here's why Mumbai's civic body had to go for doomed property tax hike

Premium

Updated on: 02 January,2024 01:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

It has been city’s second biggest revenue source, has not been able to keep up with rising infrastructure demand

Here's why Mumbai's civic body had to go for doomed property tax hike

The BMC has undertaken infrastructure projects worth several thousand crore. File pic


The BMC has reversed its decision to increase property tax for now, but the civic body is in dire need of funds owing to the several thousands crore worth of infrastructure projects it has undertaken. Property tax is the second-largest source of revenue for the BMC, but has been losing its glory over the last few years. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK