The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to allow Maratha activist Manoj Jarange to hold his protest at Azad Maidan, citing law-and-order concerns during the Ganesh festival. The court directed the state to suggest alternate venues outside Mumbai, such as Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. Jarange, however, vowed to continue his agitation.

In a setback for Maratha activist Manoj Jarange but a relief for Mumbai citizens, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused permission for his protest at Azad Maidan. The court directed the state government to suggest alternate venues, such as Kharghar in Navi Mumbai or any other suitable site outside Mumbai, subject to proper approvals.

In a setback for Maratha activist Manoj Jarange but a relief for Mumbai citizens, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused permission for his protest at Azad Maidan. The court directed the state government to suggest alternate venues, such as Kharghar in Navi Mumbai or any other suitable site outside Mumbai, subject to proper approvals.

Earlier in the day, Jarange had rejected a request from the chief minister’s office to postpone the agitation. Rajendra Sabale, an officer on special duty (OSD) attached to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s office, personally met Jarange with the appeal. “It is festive time in Mumbai. In order to avoid inconvenience during celebrations, I suggested postponing the agitation for the time being,” Sabale told the media.

Jarange, however, stood firm, declaring he would begin his “final agitation” march to Mumbai on August 27, demanding Maratha reservation under the OBC quota. Later, while hearing petitions against the protest, the high court noted the law-and-order challenges during the Ganpati festival and barred any such agitation in Mumbai.

While the decision is seen as a blow to Jarange, the activist insisted he would continue with his plans. “We have complete faith in the judiciary. Our lawyers will present our case. I am sure that after hearing our side, the honourable court will grant us relief,” he said.

Shinde panel gets extension

The cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation on Tuesday granted a six-month extension to the panel headed by Justice (Retd) Sandeep Shinde. Formed last year, the Shinde Committee was tasked with expediting the process of granting Maratha reservation, including deciding how OBC certificates could be issued to Marathas by establishing their Kunbi OBC lineage.