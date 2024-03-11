High five for this 175

The Examiner passes the longevity exam with flying colours; Catholic church weekly starts celebrations

The cover in 1850 (right) The Cover in 2024

The Examiner is commemorating the beginning of its 175th anniversary The weekly community magazine/newspaper/journal, has been published from 1850 onwards The magazine is out on Friday, and on bookstands, parishes, and in homes by Saturday

India’s longest uninterruptedly published Catholic church magazine, The Examiner is commemorating the beginning of its 175th anniversary with year-long celebrations that began yesterday (Sunday). The weekly community magazine/newspaper/journal, which is different things to different people, has been published from 1850 onwards.

The legacy

Fr Joshan Rodrigues managing editor said, “Milestone notwithstanding, our staffers will continue working in our office just off Colaba Causeway continuing The Examiner’s legacy of longevity.” According to legend, The Examiner has never missed a single issue all through these years, with a spokesperson stating, “Even when a deadly fire ravaged the office in 2012 The Examiner was on bookstands that week.” The magazine is out on Friday, and on bookstands, parishes, and in homes by Saturday. Fr Rodrigues and his team said, “When The Examiner started in 1850 it was, intended to serve as a forum for the communication of Catholic doctrine, spiritual guidance, and the discussion of difficulties that the faithful were confronting at the time. It has developed into a multidimensional newspaper/magazine over the years, covering subjects of social justice, education, and culture to religion and spirituality.”

The present

Change is the name of the game though. Fr Rodrigues added, “It was originally started as a private newspaper owned by an individual called Mr Borges. Then, later it became a bulletin of the Catholic church. We have a building in Fort next to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) called Examiner. The publication used to be printed there at our own press. We gradually stopped printing and outsourced the printing operations. The rooms in the building are leased out to different offices etc. We are also keeping up with the digital times with a presence on Instagram, and Facebook. We are looking at video formats, reels, and even an app as part of our future plan. There is no magic bullet, to draw in more youth readership but we are moving with the times. We offer internships to young Christians and ask young writers to contribute through pieces.”

Digital age

Fr Rodrigues referenced the motto for the celebration as, ‘from Quill to Digital’. He said, “The Examiner has embraced innovation while staying true to its core values, adapting to new platforms and audience preferences without compromising the quality and integrity of reporting. In this digital age, we find abundant information but this is often fragmented. The Examiner stands as a beacon of truth, with reflections on both ecclesiastical and secular matters. In addition to its weekly print publication, The Examiner has an e-paper too.”

Two formats

Like the physical print paper and e-format that run concurrently, it is impossible to talk about The Examiner’s future without giving a perspective from the past. During these last 174 years the team said, “Forging ahead on the path set by current chief editor Fr Anthony Charanghat who completes almost 30 years in the role, and former editors, Cardinal Valerian Gracias, Fr Tarcy Mascarenhas, Monsignor Joe Lobo and Monsignor Benny Aguiar, The Examiner has had an impact on shaping public discourse and catechising those of Christian faith about their religion,” while Fr. Rodrigues added, “It remains a religious journal at its core. Yet, we also have analytical articles on current events. For instance, now we will be running certain features with an eye on the upcoming elections. We need and do have our finger on the pulse of the present.”

Way ahead

The Sunday evening event held at Colaba saw The Examiner hosting their literary awards like the Golden, Silver, and Bronze Pen awards to contributors N Carvalho, C Mendonca, and F Pathan. “There are more events in the pipeline for the landmark which we will announce shortly,” said Rodrigues.

