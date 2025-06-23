Last week, on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government came out with orders which state that if anyone wants to have an alternative language to Hindi, they can opt for the same, but it would require a minimum of 20 students in the class

NCP-SP leader Anil Deshmukh (above) said that There was great outrage in Maharashtra over it. File PIc

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) on Monday said that mandating Hindi as default third language in the state schools would be wrong.

According to the ANI, Anil Deshmukh said, "There is a great outrage in Maharashtra over it. The tall literary personalities of the state have also presented their position and expressed dissent. Some of them has stated that they would return their awards if such a decision is being made.”

#WATCH | Nagpur: On Maharashtra govt mandating Hindi as the default third language in schools, NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh & state's former HM Anil Deshmukh says, "...There is great outrage in Maharashtra over it...The tall literary personalities of the state have also presented… pic.twitter.com/z60DMdd9Ko — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2025

As many of the Marathi-speaking families would not opt for Gujarati, Bengali or any southern state languages, Hindi would remain the preferred third language in most of the schools. This means Hindi will be the most preferred language for Standard 1 to 5 across all schools in Maharashtra.

“If the requirement is not met, the education for the opted language will be offered through online studies,” a revised Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state government on June 17 mentioned.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had objected to making Hindi a compulsory subject for students from Standard 1 to 5 in schools across the state.

Thackeray’s objection came a day after the state government approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, introducing Hindi as a mandatory third language for students from Standards 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools.

The MNS chief had reiterated that Hindi is not the national language and every state has its own mother tongue, and Hindi is just one of them. “Use of Marathi, Hindi and English (three languages) should be limited to government and official work. Hindi cannot be made mandatory and one cannot and should not force students to learn it. MNS strongly opposes any such policy and will not tolerate the same,” Raj Thackeray had warned through a social media post (handle X). In fact, estranged nephew of late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, Raj, had mentioned, “We are Hindu, not Hindi. Hence, request the government to keep this in mind before taking the decision ahead for implementation."

In April, the government issued a Government Resolution which stated that instead of the existing practice of studying two languages, the state made it mandatory to study Hindi as a third language, as part of implementing the new curriculum under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

However, following stiff protest, especially from the MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Marathi study circle, within a few days of issuing the GR, State Education Minister Dada Bhuse clarified that Hindi would be optional and not a compulsory language.

(with ANI inputs)