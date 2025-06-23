Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mandating Hindi as default third language would be wrong NCP SP leader Anil Deshmukh

Mandating Hindi as default third language would be wrong: NCP SP leader Anil Deshmukh

Updated on: 23 June,2025 03:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Last week, on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government came out with orders which state that if anyone wants to have an alternative language to Hindi, they can opt for the same, but it would require a minimum of 20 students in the class

Mandating Hindi as default third language would be wrong: NCP SP leader Anil Deshmukh

NCP-SP leader Anil Deshmukh (above) said that There was great outrage in Maharashtra over it. File PIc

Listen to this article
Mandating Hindi as default third language would be wrong: NCP SP leader Anil Deshmukh
x
00:00

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) on Monday said that mandating Hindi as default third language in the state schools would be wrong.

According to the ANI, Anil Deshmukh said, "There is a great outrage in Maharashtra over it. The tall literary personalities of the state have also presented their position and expressed dissent. Some of them has stated that they would return their awards if such a decision is being made.”



As many of the Marathi-speaking families would not opt for Gujarati, Bengali or any southern state languages, Hindi would remain the preferred third language in most of the schools. This means Hindi will be the most preferred language for Standard 1 to 5 across all schools in Maharashtra.

Last week, on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government came out with orders which state that if anyone wants to have an alternative language to Hindi, they can opt for the same, but it would require a minimum of 20 students in the class.

“If the requirement is not met, the education for the opted language will be offered through online studies,” a revised Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state government on June 17 mentioned.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had objected to making Hindi a compulsory subject for students from Standard 1 to 5 in schools across the state.

Thackeray’s objection came a day after the state government approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, introducing Hindi as a mandatory third language for students from Standards 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools.

The MNS chief had reiterated that Hindi is not the national language and every state has its own mother tongue, and Hindi is just one of them. “Use of Marathi, Hindi and English (three languages) should be limited to government and official work. Hindi cannot be made mandatory and one cannot and should not force students to learn it. MNS strongly opposes any such policy and will not tolerate the same,” Raj Thackeray had warned through a social media post (handle X). In fact, estranged nephew of late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, Raj, had mentioned, “We are Hindu, not Hindi. Hence, request the government to keep this in mind before taking the decision ahead for implementation."

In April, the government issued a Government Resolution which stated that instead of the existing practice of studying two languages, the state made it mandatory to study Hindi as a third language, as part of implementing the new curriculum under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

However, following stiff protest, especially from the MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Marathi study circle, within a few days of issuing the GR, State Education Minister Dada Bhuse clarified that Hindi would be optional and not a compulsory language.

(with ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Anil Deshmukh nationalist congress party maharashtra School mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK