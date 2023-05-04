Breaking News
History sheeter held for mobile phone theft in Thane

Updated on: 04 May,2023 05:10 PM IST  |  Thane
A history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a train passenger in Maharashtra's Thane district, a railway police official said on Thursday.


He has several cases against his name and his modus operandi was to steal mobile phones by taking advantage of the rush on platforms, Dombivali railway police senior inspector Archana Dusane said.



He had taken to mobile phone thefts again after he was convicted in one such case and released from jail in September last year, Dusane added.

