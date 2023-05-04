He has several cases against his name and his modus operandi was to steal mobile phones by taking advantage of the rush on platforms, Dombivali railway police senior inspector Archana Dusane said

Representative Image

Listen to this article History sheeter held for mobile phone theft in Thane x 00:00

A history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a train passenger in Maharashtra's Thane district, a railway police official said on Thursday.

He has several cases against his name and his modus operandi was to steal mobile phones by taking advantage of the rush on platforms, Dombivali railway police senior inspector Archana Dusane said.

Also Read: Thane: Case registered after viral video shows man assaulting differently abled banana seller

He had taken to mobile phone thefts again after he was convicted in one such case and released from jail in September last year, Dusane added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.