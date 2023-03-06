Holi 2023: Mumbai Metro Services to run as per special timetable, check details here

The schedule has been designed to ensure passengers have a comfortable and convenient journey during the festival

Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 will remain operational on the day of the Holi festival on March 7. Metro will run at an interval of 15 minutes in the Morning, said a release by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited. The decision was taken for what has been described as "looking at the need of passengers".

"However, In the evening time from 15:00 Hrs, Metro will run with a headway of 10 minutes. The start and end timings of the service would remain the same as in the current routine," read the release.

The schedule has been designed to ensure passengers have a "comfortable and convenient journey during the festival". "Passengers are advised to check the timetable carefully to plan their travel accordingly," read the release.

"We understand the importance of this festival and the need for passengers to reach their destinations on time. Hence, MMMOCL assures Mumbaikars, that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey, We wish everyone a happy and safe Holi,” said, SVR. Srinivas IAS, CMD, MMMOCL.