Horoscope today, September 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today?

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 11.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Be sure of what you want if you got many options in front. Balance honesty with diplomacy while handling a tricky situation.

Life Tip: Be open to accepting help and support from others; you do not have to do it all on your own.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Assert yourself, be polite, and maintain boundaries. Handle your finances carefully; understand all schemes before investing.

Life Tip: Widen your horizons. Do not let your past limit you in any way. You will get the support and guidance you require exactly when you need it.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Be fully prepared before meetings, interviews, and negotiations. Be patient; don’t rush into things that need time to mature.

Life Tip: Forgive and let go of your past as much as you can. Consciously work towards healing your old wounds with people and circumstances to bridge gaps in your life.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Those facing financial challenges need to manage expenses with care. Gather all the data and information you require before making a conscious choice.

Life Tip: Listen to your inner voice even if people around don’t agree with you. Be honest and authentic in all possible situations.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Look at situation from a different perspective. Approach new ideas thoughtfully. Use unconventional methods only when needed.

Life Tip: Remain focused; don’t let distractions get to you. Be thoughtful about all areas of your life. Slow and steady sometimes does win the race.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Listen to your intuition when dealing with situations and circumstances that have something to do with your past. Handle family finances with care.

Life Tip: Think outside the box. Look at perhaps unconventional approaches that would work practically as well. Do not think small, widen your horizon.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Don’t take workplace competition lightly, especially when you have frenimies as colleagues. Be honest in relationships without being too harsh.

Life Tip: Do what you have to instead of trying to control the details. Life has a way of sorting itself out when we meet challenges.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Rushing into situations may only lead to more complications. Make sure you have all the data you need before making any financial decision.

Life Tip: Do what matters and let go of what does not support you anymore. Simplify your life and find moments of peace every now and then.



Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Handle challenging circumstances or people with right balance. Know when to assert yourself, and when to step back.

Life Tip: You have the power to choose to not be restricted by the limitations placed in front of you. Move beyond the situations you have outgrown.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Check on your social circle and choose whom to associate yourself with mindfully. Avoid spending too much time with people who are frivolous.

Life Tip: Go with circumstances but do not surrender yourself into it. Do your best. Your responses are in your control.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Make the most of opportunities in front of you rather than waiting for what might be a big break. Avoid foods that are bad for your gut.

Life Tip: Let go of what doesn’t serve you anymore to let newness in. This includes de-cluttering your physical space.



Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Be assertive and do not be afraid to make yourself heard if a situation demands it. Make time for elders in the family.

Life Tip: The challenges you have been through have made you stronger. Do not underestimate yourself based on other peoples’ opinions about you or your lifestyle in any way.

