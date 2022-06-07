Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Its owner took it outside the suspect thief’s house in Bandra and when it called, the stolen female bird answered

How a bold turkey helped find its stolen mate

The turkeys are back together at the D’Souza’s house. Representation pic


The whereabouts of a stolen turkey were discovered the day after, thanks to its intelligent owner. The Bandra resident took its mate with her outside the suspect thief’s house, and when the bird clucked, the stolen female bird answered from inside. Thus the avian theft was solved in a cluck... a few clucks actually, and the woman rushed to the police station with this sound evidence. While the police registered an FIR against the suspect thief, the stolen turkey was returned by the time the complainant went home.

Fowl intentions




The complainant, Wendy D’Souza, 58, stays at Rebello Road at Bandra West with her husband Victor and brother Medroy. The D’Souza family were given a pair of turkeys, a male and a female, by their relatives a few months back. The family has kept them as pets for the past 4-5 months. However, on June 2, the female turkey went missing. 


