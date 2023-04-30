How culture, art and theatre is destressing Maharashtra medical students

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), in its 25th year, has redesigned the state-wide cultural programme into a theme-based event

This year being the 25th year on June 10, the winners will be invited as guests to perform at the main event of the 25th anniversary

In a unique initiative for the overall well-being of medical students and train them to deal with high-stress levels, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), in its 25th year, has redesigned the state-wide cultural programme into a theme-based event, spread across five regions of the state for wider reach, influence and student involvement.

“Spandan means a heartbeat. Heart beats rise when there is thrill or stress and if the heartbeat has to rise, it should happen more for thrill and pleasure to spread positivity. This can be achieved by allowing students to destress and cultivate their hobbies. That’s why the event has such a thoughtful name. Spandan gives them that much-required opportunity to destress and take to their hobbies. It also helps them to prepare to handle stress in their medical profession, which has unpredictable challenges. They are always dealing with sick patients, emergencies, night duties, which are very stressful situations. For this, one needs to de-stress for which hobbies are important,” MUHS vice-chancellor Lieutenant General (retired) Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar told mid-day.

“Originally, the programme used to happen once a year at a single location, where all state-wide students used to gather. It was not possible for everyone to attend and it used to become crowded leading to logistics issues too. This year, for the first time, we did it in five centres- region wise. Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Latur. The various centres had various themes like, dance-drama, dance-music, art, model making, craft making. So, students could choose where they wanted to go. The winners of these events are usually selected for the inter-university competitions, but this year being the 25th year on June 10, the winners will be invited as guests to perform at the main event of the 25th anniversary,” she said.

In Navi Mumbai, the Mahatma Gandhi Dental College Kamothe, Navi Mumbai (NAC-A Plus Plus) had been selected to organize Spandan. On the occasion of the inauguration, Miss International World in 2021 Dr. Aksatha Prabhu, a paediatric dentist, now a model, gave three important mantras to the contestants that no matter how many failures you face in life, never lose faith in yourself, keep working, always be ready to learn.

Veteran theater and film artist Arun Nalawade said he liked the concept of Spandan very much.

“The entertainment sector brings a lot of energy. Dancing is not just entertainment but also increases social commitment.”

He added, "Famous choreographer Umesh Jadhav guided students with information about the nuances and opportunities in the field of dance."