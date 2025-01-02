How Mumbai welcomed 2025

If you preferred a good night’s sleep over the cacophony that reigned over the city on New Year’s Eve, here are images of what you missed (or not!)
Mumbaikars enjoy a fireworks show at Marine Drive on Tuesday night. Pic/Shadab Khan
What you certainly didn’t miss was the infernal traffic jam at Marine Drive thanks to the aforementioned crowd in the area. Pic/Shadab Khan
It was no fun for the police, though, who did a great job of managing the teeming crowd at Marine Drive. Pic/Shadab Khan
No one escaped the breathalyser on NYE, like this biker...
or the driver of a luxury bus...
or this auto driver. Pics/Anurag Ahire