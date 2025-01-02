Breaking News
Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating traffic norms on New Year
32-year-old man, his wife found dead inside home in Delhi, suicide suspected
Two dead, 4 injured in tempo-SUV collision in Solapur
New Year 2025: Lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath temples
Woman Maoist along with 10 others surrenders before CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > How Mumbai welcomed 2025

How Mumbai welcomed 2025

Updated on: 02 January,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

If you preferred a good night’s sleep over the cacophony that reigned over the city on New Year’s Eve, here are images of what you missed (or not!)

How Mumbai welcomed 2025

Mumbaikars enjoy a fireworks show at Marine Drive on Tuesday night. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
How Mumbai welcomed 2025
x
00:00

What you certainly didn’t miss was the infernal traffic jam at Marine Drive thanks to the aforementioned crowd in the area. Pic/Shadab Khan
What you certainly didn’t miss was the infernal traffic jam at Marine Drive thanks to the aforementioned crowd in the area. Pic/Shadab Khan


It was no fun for the police, though, who did a great job of managing the teeming crowd at Marine Drive. Pic/Shadab Khan
It was no fun for the police, though, who did a great job of managing the teeming crowd at Marine Drive. Pic/Shadab Khan


No one escaped the breathalyser on NYE, like this biker...
No one escaped the breathalyser on NYE, like this biker...


or the driver of a luxury bus...
or the driver of a luxury bus... 

or this auto driver. Pics/Anurag Ahire
or this auto driver. Pics/Anurag Ahire

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

New Year 2025 happy new year mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK