‘I don’t know if I will walk again, but my police dreams remain’

After hospital refuses to operate on aspiring cop anytime soon, dad arranges for him to get treated at Dhule

Injured aspiring constable Dinesh Patil and his father Kailash on their way to Dhule by road on Friday

Dinesh Patil, a 27-year-old aspiring constable whose ankle was broken while participating in the ongoing police recruitment drive at Kalina, was discharged from VN Desai hospital on Friday after being informed he would only be able to go under the knife after 10 days due to the long waiting list. Patil, who hails from Nandurbar, told mid-day that he didn’t receive any treatment and the doctors didn’t care if he lived or died.

On Friday, Patil's father Kailash, a farmhand, who earns Rs 200 per day, arranged for Rs 20,000 from his fellow villagers and booked an ambulance to get his son admitted to a Dhule-based hospital for further treatment.



Aspiring constable Dinesh Patil and his father Kailash in the ambulance

Kailash told mid-day, “On Thursday, Dinesh called me and told me about what happened when he was taking part in the 100-metre run. I reached VN Desai Hospital on Friday morning and met the doctors there. They told us that they would operate after 8 to 10 days and even that wasn't guaranteed. They said they have a long waiting list for surgery.”

Also Read: Mumbai: Aspiring constable cracks ankle during test run

He added, “Dinesh is in agony. He needs surgery as soon as possible or he will lose his leg due to infection. We begged the doctors but didn’t get any help. I decided to take my son back home. We have informed the local Pankaj Deore hospital. Doctors there told us they would do the operation.”

Kailash stated that he paid Rs 10,000 to transport Patil from Mumbai to Dhule, a distance of more than 300 km, via ambulance. “These doctors don’t care if my son lives or dies as they don’t have a heart,” he stated. Patil said he was unsure if he would walk again or run again properly after surgery. “I’ll only know after getting admitted. I still dream of becoming a policeman and after I recover, I will fulfil my dream.”

Nine

Day in March when Patil broke his ankle