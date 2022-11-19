I had tried to find solution but was insulted and warned against visiting Aftab's residence, claims Shraddha's father

He demanded justice for Shraddha (27) and stern punishment for Aftab for the ghastly crime that caused huge outrage

File Photo

Vikas Walkar, the father of call centre employee Shraddha Walkar who was allegedly killed by her partner Aftab Poonawala, on Saturday claimed he had visited Aftab's residence in Vasai earlier but was insulted and warned by his family members not to come again.

Vikas Walkar said he was not aware when his daughter shifted to Delhi, where she was killed in May this year.

He demanded justice for Shraddha (27) and stern punishment for Aftab for the ghastly crime that caused huge outrage.

Aftab is accused of chopping Shraddha's body into multiple pieces after strangling her and keeping them in a fridge before disposing of them in Delhi over several days. The accused, who had rented a flat in the Mehrauli area where he committed the crime, was arrested on November 12.

Also read: Man found dead with wounds in car on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad

"I had visited Aftab's residence (at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra) to find a solution to the issue (about their relationship) but I was insulted by Aftab's cousin. His (Aftab's) family members had warned me not to visit their residence again. After the death of my wife, the efforts to find a solution were stopped," Vikas Walkar said.

Walkar's family members filed a missing person's complaint in Manikpur police station in Vasai when Shraddha became untraceable, an official had said.

Vasai is the native area of the victim where the couple had stayed before shifting to the national capital.

"I was not aware that Shraddha had gone to Delhi. I got to know about her status after I filed a missing person complaint with the Manikpur police station (in Vasai)," Vikas Walkar said.

He said whenever he used to call his daughter, they spoke very few times.

"I had tried to convince Shraddha (to walk out of the relationship) but she wouldn't listen," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.