I have left CM's bungalow, not my determination, says Uddhav Thackeray amid rebellion in Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that he may have vacated the chief minister's official residence, but his determination is intact. While virtually addressing the party's district unit chiefs and 'sampark pramukhs' assembled at the Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar in central Mumbai.

"Despite the rebellions that the party has faced earlier, it came to power twice. I may have left 'Varsha', the chief minister's official residence, but not my determination," he said. Thackeray added that in the last two-and-a-half years, he battled the Covid-19 pandemic as well as his own ill-health, but opponents took advantage of this situation. Thackeray's son and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray was present at the Shiv Sena Bhavan during the chief minister's address.

Currently, Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde along with 38 rebel MLAs of the Sena and 10 independents is camping in Guwahati, Assam. He has claimed that the faction led by him is the "real Shiv Sena".

With inputs from PTI