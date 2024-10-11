C-295 touches down as CM Shinde hails milestone; airport to open by March 2025
Inaugural landing of the Indian Air Force Aircraft at Navi Mumbai International Airport. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade
Key Highlights
- Navi Mumbai airport witnessed a significant milestone as IAF conducted inaugural landing
- The much-anticipated event saw a C-295 aircraft land on runway 26
- The landing, termed “historic” by CM Eknath Shinde, was attended by prominent dignitaries
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) witnessed a significant milestone on Friday as the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the inaugural landing at the under-development airport, which is scheduled to be operational by March 2025. The much-anticipated event saw a C-295 aircraft land on runway 26 (the southbound runway), marking a new chapter for the airport's operational capabilities.