Breaking News
Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Mumbai reports 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > If ED's control given to Shiv Sena, even Devendra Fadnavis will vote for us: Sanjay Raut

If ED's control given to Shiv Sena, even Devendra Fadnavis will vote for us: Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 12 June,2022 06:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

His reaction comes in the backdrop of Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar losing the sixth seat in the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra held on Friday, a contest which had become a high-prestige battle between the ruling Sena and the opposition BJP in the state

If ED's control given to Shiv Sena, even Devendra Fadnavis will vote for us: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. File Pic


Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said if the control of the Enforcement Directorate is given to their party, then even BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will vote for the Sena.

His reaction comes in the backdrop of Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar losing the sixth seat in the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra held on Friday, a contest which had become a high-prestige battle between the ruling Sena and the opposition BJP in the state.




Fadnavis, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, is credited for the BJP's victory on the sixth seat, won by party nominee Dhananjay Mahadik by defeating Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar.


Show full article

mumbai sanjay raut shiv sena devendra fadnavis Rajya Sabha

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK