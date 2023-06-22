Igatpuri station on Mumbai-Nashik line to welcome 16 pairs of trains

The new development means that the commuters will now be able to board the trains as the trains will take commercial halts

Igatpuri station on the Mumbai-Nashik line

As many as 16 pairs of trains will now halt at Igatpuri station on the Mumbai-Nashik line, allowing passengers to board them. This development has been warmly welcomed by commuters. The Central Railway (CR) has announced that effective from June 22, 16 pairs of prominent train services will have commercial halts at Igatpuri station, providing convenience for passengers boarding and disembarking. Previously, these trains only had operational halts at Igatpuri station, but now these halts have been converted into commercial ones.

The trains that will now have commercial halts at Igatpuri station are Kamayani Express, Mahanagri Express, LTT Bhagalpur Superfast Express, Pushpak Express, Bhusawal-Pune Express, LTT-Shalimar Express, LTT-Gorakhpur Express, Panchavati Express, CSMT-H.S.NED Rajya Rani Express, Kashi Express, Janshatabdi Express, Sewagram Express, Geetanjali Express, CSMT-Howrah Mail, Nandigram Express, and Devgiri Express. This change allows passengers to obtain tickets and officially board these trains during the halt, whereas previously, the halt was only for technical matters such as crew changes, refuelling, or maintenance, and passengers were not allowed to board.

"This means a lot to us, as now tickets will be issued and we will be able to board these trains during the halt. During the commercial halt, no tickets were issued, and the halt was only for technical matters such as crew changes, refuelling, or maintenance. The train used to halt, but passengers could not officially board it," said Nitinrao Loke, a commuter.

Igatpuri station follows Kasara ghat on Mumbai-Nashik route. Suburban trains operate till Kasara; and beyond that , only express trains run.

June 22

Date from when trains will take commercial halt

