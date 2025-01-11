Specialised courses are aligned with industry needs, emerging tech, says IIM-Mumbai director

IIM-Mumbai Director, Prof Manoj Tiwari said institute is currently offering 14 PM Gati Shakti courses

IIM-Mumbai (formerly NITIE) is on a mission to meet the growing demand for skilled manpower in logistics, with 1.15 crore professionals needed over the next five years. Designated by the Ministry of Education as a nodal hub for logistics under the National Education Policy, the institute is rolling out specialised courses aligned with industry needs and emerging technologies.

To support the government’s ‘PM Gati Shakti’ master plan, IIM-Mumbai has launched the Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and the Center for Innovation Incubation & Entrepreneurship. It will also oversee a portal connecting institutes offering logistics courses.

Authored by a panel of experts—including Ashish Chauhan (CEO and MD, NSE), Prof. S G Deshmukh (IIT-Delhi), Prof. Gitakrishnan Ramadurai (IIT-Madras), Peeyush Gupta (Tata Steel), Ketan Kulkarni (Allcargo Logistics), Neelesh Mundra (McKinsey & Company), and Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari (director, IIM-Mumbai; convenor)— stressed revising curricula to integrate data analytics, sustainability, and problem-solving to meet industry demands.

Driven by new advances

The logistics sector is being reshaped by technologies like big data, blockchain, IoT, drones, robotics, and warehouse automation. Government projects, including 35 multimodal logistics parks and 108 port connectivity initiatives, further boost infrastructure.

IIM-Mumbai director Prof. Manoj Tiwari shared that the institute currently offers 14 PM Gati Shakti courses in areas like data analytics, warehouse automation, and healthcare logistics. It has also developed reference courses for other institutes to design their own programs aligned with PM Gati Shakti’s goals.

Sector’s growing demand

Professor Tiwari highlighted that while 2.25 crore people are currently in logistics, an additional 1.15 crore will be needed by 2030. “We’re on a mission to bridge the skills gap,” he said. “By developing industry-tailored courses, we aim to meet the government’s capacity-building goals.”

IIM-Mumbai is also offering logistics courses on platforms like SWAYAM and SWAYAM Plus. Seven new courses have been launched, covering AI in port management, warehouse automation, blockchain, and more.

Tiwari added, “We encourage our faculty to continually upgrade their knowledge through industry visits and case studies, ensuring our courses remain relevant.”

Training for the future

Given the significant workforce demands in the logistics sector, as well as ongoing technological advancements and future industry needs, there is a pressing need to revise curricula to integrate hands-on learning and real-world case studies. Specifically, it is recommended that institutions introduce an ‘Introduction to Logistics and Supply Chain’ course for all first-year engineering students, thereby ensuring a foundational understanding of key logistics and transportation components.

To align with the evolving requirements of the manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain management industries, educational institutions can develop specialised curricula at various levels.

In order to prepare students for the increasing demands of digitalisation, institutions can also offer 15-hour or 30-hour certification programs, online courses via SWAYAM and NPTEL, and video lectures covering a broad range of topics.