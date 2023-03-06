Breaking News
Mumbai: Measles cases on the wane as city clocks 71 per cent drop
Amitabh Bachchan confirms injury on the sets of 'Project K' in Hyderabad
Mumbai: Duo tries to cheat during police recruitment, booked
Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence over allegations made by Aaliya Siddiqui; says his kids are being held hostage
Mumbai: Skin donation up but still far from pre-COVID levels
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > IIT Bombay Dalit students death No caste based discrimination says inquiry panel set up by IITB

IIT Bombay Dalit student's death: No caste-based discrimination, says inquiry panel set up by IITB

Updated on: 06 March,2023 06:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Authorities at the prestigious IITB had set up a 12-member inquiry committee under Professor Nand Kishore, head of the chemistry department, in connection with the death and allegations surrounding the incident

IIT Bombay Dalit student's death: No caste-based discrimination, says inquiry panel set up by IITB

Several student bodies protested in Mumbai demanding justice for the student. File Photo


The inquiry committee set up by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay after the death of its student Darshan Solanki last month allegedly by suicide has ruled out caste-based discrimination and hinted at deteriorating academic performance as a possible cause.


Originally from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, 18-year-old Solanki, a first-year student of B.Tech (Chemical) course, died on February 12 after allegedly jumping off the seventh floor of his hostel on the campus in Powai.



His family had claimed he was facing discrimination since he belonged to a Scheduled Caste.


Authorities at the prestigious IITB had set up a 12-member inquiry committee under Professor Nand Kishore, head of the chemistry department, in connection with the death and allegations surrounding the incident.

Also read: IITB student suicide: Probe transferred to Crime Branch as kin allege foul play

Late last month, the police had said the Maharashtra government had formed a special investigation team to conduct a probe into Solanki's death.

The incident hit national headlines, with students group in several cities of the country holding protests denouncing caste-based discrimination in educational institutions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
iit bombay indian institute of technology news mumbai mumbai news MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK