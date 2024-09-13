IIT Bombay partners with Tokyo Electron Limited to boost India's semiconductor ecosystem

IIT Bombay has been at the forefront of semiconductor research, recently establishing a Centre of Excellence in semiconductor technologies known as SemiX

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) to advance research and training in advanced semiconductor technologies.

As part of this collaboration, TEL has also joined ASPIRE, IIT Bombay's Research Park, as an Associate Member, marking a significant step in boosting India's semiconductor ecosystem.

TEL, a global leader in semiconductor production equipment, operates across a wide range of product fields and holds a strong market presence worldwide. With a global network spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, TEL provides innovative products and services to its customers. By partnering with IIT Bombay, TEL seeks to further strengthen its engagement with India's rapidly expanding semiconductor sector, driven by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

IIT Bombay, which is recognised as an Institution of Eminence by the Government of India, has been at the forefront of semiconductor research, recently establishing a Centre of Excellence in semiconductor technologies known as SemiX. The institute’s focus on industry collaboration is exemplified through ASPIRE, a research park inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024, aimed at fostering partnerships between academia and industry.

As India continues to invest in semiconductor manufacturing through ISM and related initiatives, this partnership with TEL represents a timely collaboration. IIT Bombay has introduced industry-oriented training and research programs in response to ISM’s goals, and this new partnership will further accelerate advancements in semiconductor technology.

Commenting on the partnership, IIT Bombay Director, Prof. Shireesh Kedare, said, "TEL is one of the world’s leading companies in semiconductor manufacturing equipment. This partnership presents a tremendous opportunity for IIT Bombay's students and faculty to contribute to cutting-edge technology and support India’s growth in the semiconductor sector. It also aligns with the Japan-India Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership envisioned by our two governments."

Takashi Hayakawa, GM of the Corporate Innovation Division, Core Technology R&D and Vice President of Innovation X Lab at TEL, added, "IIT Bombay’s industry-aligned research and educational programs make it an ideal academic partner for TEL as we expand our presence in India, particularly in light of the semiconductor manufacturing push under the India Semiconductor Mission."

India currently accounts for 20% of the global semiconductor design workforce, positioning itself in a rapidly evolving technology landscape with a thriving domestic market. These factors provide a strong foundation for building an indigenous semiconductor ecosystem. Government initiatives, such as the National Electronics Policy and the $10 billion Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor manufacturing, are further driving India's chipmaking ambitions. With a focus on becoming a global semiconductor hub, India aims to establish a robust presence across the entire chip value chain.

To address the global and domestic shortage of semiconductor talent, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has joined the nation’s efforts by launching initiatives aimed at skill development. In June 2023, IIT Bombay’s Centre for Semiconductor Technologies (SemiX), in collaboration with Applied Materials India Private Limited and Global Foundries, introduced a short-term certificate course in semiconductor manufacturing. It is estimated that India will need 1.2 million skilled professionals in the semiconductor sector by 2032.