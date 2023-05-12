Breaking News
IIT-Bombay student suicide case: ‘SIT is ignoring caste discrimination’

Updated on: 12 May,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Kin of Darshan Solanki says team probing death is pushing caste-based harassment allegations

Darshan Solanki’s mother Tarlika, father Ramesh and sister Janhvi, on Thursday. Pics/Shadab Khan


The SIT is deliberately covering up the larger issue of caste discrimination, which caused my son to end his life,” said Ramesh Solanki, the father of 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki who was found dead on the IIT Bombay campus in February. The deceased’s immediate family and economist and ex-MP Bhalchandra Mungekar addressed media persons in the city on Thursday. Ramesh Solanki, his wife Tarlika and daughter Janhvi alleged that caste discrimination was the main issue but the system and SIT were overlooking it.

