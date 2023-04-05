IIT-Bombay student suicide case: ‘Why was Solanki apologising to the classmate?’

Police probe to now focus on finding out the reason behind the deceased’s multiple apologies to student named in suicide note

Darshan Solanki, the deceased

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in charge of the Darshan Solanki death case has learnt that the IIT-Bombay student had apologised to his classmate multiple times in the week leading up to his suicide on February 12, sources said. He had mentioned the name of this student in the note. The cops are now probing what was the deceased apologetic about. Sources from the SIT have revealed that around 35 statements have been recorded in the case so far, and it has appeared that there was some tension between Solanki and the classmate named in the suicide note.

On April 4, mid-day reported, quoting sources in the police, that some students had seen Solanki apologising to the classmate, and further probe has revealed that he had done so on five instances. “No one knows the reason, or they may not be revealing the truth to us, which is why we are exploring scientific [lie-detection] tests on the classmate named in the suicide note,” an officer said.

Sources suspect that Solanki had made some religious comments towards the classmate, and the latter had threatened him. However, officers are investigating to find out what exactly happened. “We believe that due to the threats, he apologised and wanted to mend his relationship with his classmate, or something else happened to him that led him to take such a drastic step,” the officer added.

The cops have also sent the mobile phones of both Solanki and the classmate to forensics for data extraction. During the investigation, the SIT found that Solanki had made multiple phone calls to the student a week before his death. However, the classmate could not answer his calls, as he was performing Friday namaz. When he returned, some students saw Solanki apologising to him again. “Multiple statements have been recorded to connect the missing dots, but we are yet to conclude what exactly led Solanki to commit suicide,” the officer added.