IIT Bombay student's death: Handwriting bureau confirms Darshan Solanki wrote one-line note

The little-known department used writing samples from the student’s hostel register, answer sheet and 12th standard notes
Darshan Solanki
The Handwriting Bureau of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has confirmed to Mumbai Crime Branch’s SIT, that the handwriting on a one-line suicide note found on March 3 in his hostel room, matches that of Darshan Solanki. The IIT Bombay student had died by suicide on February 12 by jumping from the 7th floor of his hostel on the institute’s Powai campus.