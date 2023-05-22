The NCP workers staged a protest over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summon to party leader Jayant Patil on Monday morning. "I will cooperate and provide whatever information they ask for," Jayant Patil stated while speaking to the media

NCP leader Jayant Patil reaches ED office in Mumbai (Pic/Pradeep Dhivar)

IL&FS scam case: NCP chief Jayant Patil arrives at ED office in Mumbai

On Monday, the Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and senior leader Jayant Patil arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai in connection with the alleged IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited) scam.

Last week, the ED summoned NCP MLA Jayant Patil to appear before the agency, in the IL&FS case.

Earlier in the day, Patil tweeted, "I will be present at the ED office today at 11 am. Since the summons of ED, I have been receiving calls from office bearers of my party and other friendly parties from all over the state and I understand that people from all over the state are coming to ED office today. I request that no one should come to Mumbai. I will fully cooperate with the ED in this inquiry and thank you all for the love you have shown me."

This was the second summons by the agency sent to the NCP leader in connection with the alleged IL&FS scam. On May 11, the ED summoned Patil to appear before the agency, to record his statement in the case.

Patil had cited his busy schedule and requested ED for another date to appear before the federal agency.

He had sought 10 days' time. The ED is probing Patil for alleged involvement in dubious loans extended to Kohinoor CTNL by IL&FS.

The ED began its probe into the IL&FS money laundering case in 2019 based on a First Information Report by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Earlier in the day, Jayant Patil had stated that one faces such suffering for being part of the opposition. Speaking to the media outside his residence in Mumbai, Patil said he was going to appear before the ED and also asked his party workers to maintain peace.