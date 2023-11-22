Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > IMD forecasts light to moderate rains in Maharashtra Goa from November 23 27

IMD forecasts light to moderate rains in Maharashtra, Goa from November 23-27

Updated on: 22 November,2023 11:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that parts of Maharashtra, including Konkan, and Goa will be witnessing light to moderate rainfall from November 23 to November 27

IMD forecasts light to moderate rains in Maharashtra, Goa from November 23-27

Rainfall in Mumbai

IMD forecasts light to moderate rains in Maharashtra, Goa from November 23-27
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that parts of Maharashtra, including Konkan, and Goa will be witnessing light to moderate rainfall from November 23 to November 27, stated a report in PTI. According to the report, a senior official explained that this weather pattern is expected due to the influence of robust easterly winds. It is pertinent to note that Mumbai and its adjoining districts are part of Konkan administrative division.


Head of the weather forecasting division of IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi was quoted as saying, "Because of strong easterly waves, rains are very likely to occur over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Light to moderate rains may occur in these areas from November 23 to 27."


The Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions are likely to experience these rain spells during this period. Moreover, Pune, situated in western Maharashtra, is expected to have very light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder between November 24 and 27, as per Kashyapi's forecast.


IMD in their bulletin for Mumbai stated that the city will be witnessing mainly clear skies meanwhile maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius respectively.

Kashmir experiences cold-wave; heavy rains in TN, Puducherry

Kashmir, in the meanwhile is experiencing zer-degree temperatures and the persistent dense fog has become a significant challenge for locals, impacting various aspects of daily life. The thick fog severely limits visibility on roads, causing disruptions for businesses and services, leading to delays and operational difficulties, stated agency reports. 

The report stated that the Srinagar weather department has indicated a likelihood of rain and snow  in scattered areas between November 27 and 30. Amidst this foggy weather, school buses and vehicles face substantial challenges navigating the harsh winter conditions.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar issued an advisory which recommended the use of face masks for school children and elderly individuals exposed to foggy weather during morning and evening hours.

Concurrently, the southern state and UT-- Tamil Nadu and Puducherry--have been experiencing heavy rainfall. Reportedly several areas of Tamil Nadu were inundated after hours of heavy to moderate rainfall. The water had entered homes, markets in low-lying areas of Erode district after overnight downpour. Meanwhile in Puducherry, schools were closed due to heavy rains. Puducherry education minister A Namachivayam declared a holiday for all government and private schools after IMD issued 'orange alert' for the Union Territory, Karaikal and Tamil Nadu. 

konkan goa maharashtra India Meteorological Department mumbai weather mumbai news

