IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs over next 24 hours

Waterlogging taking place in Mumbai

IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours. The agency has also issued an Orange alert and there is a possibility of heavy showers at isolated places.

There is also a forecast for heavy rains at places such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik and other parts of Maharashtra for the next four days.

Updates of Heavy Rainfall over Mumbai :

As per latest observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to experience intense spells of rainfall during next 3-4 hours. pic.twitter.com/UCYjwRmhjw — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 5, 2022

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the rain situation on Tuesday and said over 3,500 people had been shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots across the state, where several districts, including Mumbai, experienced downpour.

He said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been been deployed wherever required and more personnel will be sent if needed. The CM, who took charge less than a week ago, said he has asked government officials to give utmost priority to preventing loss of lives in rain-related incidents. He was speaking to the media after reviewing the rain situation during a visit to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster control room.

Since July 4, Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rains with water-logging reported from urban areas, including Mumbai, while the level of some rivers was rising rapidly.

