In Photos | Behind the glam: A backstage look at Fashion Week's chaos and Charm

Here’s what mid-day’s ace lenswoman Kirti Surve Parade got the perfect view of after snagging backstage entry to the Fashion Week, at BKC, that concluded earlier this week

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

We all know that ramp models are always perfectly put together. But what goes into their picture-perfect appearances is usually a towering mess of frenetic, frustrating costume trials, hair and make-up disasters, the innumerable, uncomfortable photo shoots for that perfect angle, and all of it held together by a warm, jocular camaraderie typical of a happy workplace. Here’s what mid-day’s ace lenswoman Kirti Surve Parade got the perfect view of after snagging backstage entry to the Fashion Week, at BKC, that concluded earlier this week.

