In Photos Behind the glam A backstage look at Fashion Weeks chaos and Charm

In Photos | Behind the glam: A backstage look at Fashion Week's chaos and Charm

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kirti Surve Parade | mailbag@mid-day.com

Here’s what mid-day’s ace lenswoman Kirti Surve Parade got the perfect view of after snagging backstage entry to the Fashion Week, at  BKC, that concluded earlier this week

In Photos | Behind the glam: A backstage look at Fashion Week's chaos and Charm

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

In Photos | Behind the glam: A backstage look at Fashion Week's chaos and Charm
We all know that ramp models are always perfectly put together. But what goes into their picture-perfect appearances is usually a towering mess of frenetic, frustrating costume trials, hair and make-up disasters, the innumerable, uncomfortable photo shoots for that perfect angle, and all of it held together by a warm, jocular camaraderie typical of a happy workplace. Here’s what mid-day’s ace lenswoman Kirti Surve Parade got the perfect view of after snagging backstage entry to the Fashion Week, at  BKC, that concluded earlier this week.




