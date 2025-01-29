In Photos: Flamingo migration graces Mumbai; over 1 lakh birds delight photographers this year

Flamingos visit Mumbai from breeding sites in Gujarat and Rajasthan as well as from Iraq, Iran and Africa; their migration starts post monsoon when water bodies at source start drying up

Flamingos at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. Mumbaikars can also see them in abundance at Mahul and Sewri. Pic/Ashish Raje

Flamingos are a photographer’s delight. These birds visit Mumbai from breeding sites in Gujarat and Rajasthan as well as from Iraq, Iran and Africa. Their migration starts post monsoon when water bodies at source start drying up. Since 1994, Thane creek has been attracting flamingos in large numbers. Approximately one lakh flamingos have migrated to the city this year, according to forest officer. mid-day's Ashish Rane, Ashish Raje and Kirti Surve Parade track these beauties across the city.

Flamingos seen at Palm Beach Road, Vashi Creek. Pics/Kirti Surve Parade