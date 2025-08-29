The city came alive on Day 2 of Ganeshotsav with devotees heading to various water bodies — both natural and artificial — for the immersion of Mumbai’s favourite god. mid-day’s photographers bring you the action from the ground
A devotee respectfully floats with Bappa till he is fully immersed at Chowpatty. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE
Devotees wait for darshan at Chowpatty. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE
A family performs a final ritual before visarjan at Dadar. PIC/ASHISH RAJE
Bappa gets a taxi ride to Chowpatty. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE
Bappa hitches a ride in the back of a car in Girgaon. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE
A devotee performs the visarjan at the artificial pond in Dadar. PIC/ASHISH RAJE
Devotees pose for photos with the Ganesh idols at the artificial pond in BMC Gymkhana. PIC/ASHISH RAJE
Two devotees make the trek to the visarjan location on foot in Girgaon. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE
Local residents get ready for visarjan at the BMC’s artificial pond in Borivli West. PIC/NIMESH DAVE