The city came alive on Day 2 of Ganeshotsav with devotees heading to various water bodies — both natural and artificial — for the immersion of Mumbai’s favourite god. mid-day’s photographers bring you the action from the ground

A devotee respectfully floats with Bappa till he is fully immersed at Chowpatty. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE

In Photos | Ganeshotsav 2025: Early visarjan brings Mumbai alive on Day 2

Devotees wait for darshan at Chowpatty. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE

A family performs a final ritual before visarjan at Dadar. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

Bappa gets a taxi ride to Chowpatty. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE

Bappa hitches a ride in the back of a car in Girgaon. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE

A devotee performs the visarjan at the artificial pond in Dadar. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

Devotees pose for photos with the Ganesh idols at the artificial pond in BMC Gymkhana. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

Two devotees make the trek to the visarjan location on foot in Girgaon. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE

Local residents get ready for visarjan at the BMC’s artificial pond in Borivli West. PIC/NIMESH DAVE