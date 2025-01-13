It’s Makar Sankranti today, ushering in a time of positivity and an auspicious change in the calendar, so kites covering the sky will be a common sight. Kite flying on Makar Sankranti is believed to have originated from ancient ideas that people should be exposed to sunlight. mid-day brings you some colourful kite sights from around the city

Pic/Nimesh Dave

In Photos: Mumbai's skyline comes alive with kites on Makar Sankranti

A bunch of fancy kites at a shop in Borivli.

Kites as wall hangings at Girgaum. Pic/Ashish Raje

A young girl tries her hand at flying a kite near the Dahisar River. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Two kids attempt to fly a kite from a cramped balcony space in a Dahisar East slum. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The prime minister’s image on kites in Girgaum. Pic/Ashish Raje

A youngster flies a kite on the roof of a slum in Dahisar. Pic/Nimesh Dave

A child helps a kite flier by launching it into the air at Colaba. Pic/Atul Kamble

Children perched precariously on the roof of a shop at Girgaum trying to catch flying kites. Pic/Ashish Raje

PS: If flying kites, please be sure to follow all rules on safety of self and others.