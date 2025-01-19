While elite athletes ran Mumbai Marathon on Sunday like their lives depended on it, for most runners, this was an occasion to be part of a massive unifier for the city. People from all walks of life, orientations and affiliations ran for various causes, to make statements and to generally have a good time. Here’s a look at some fun on sidelines...

Pic/Shadab Khan

In Photos: TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 unites the city

Differently abled runners take part in the marathon at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Pic/Shadab Khan

Marathoners take the best mode of transport to reach the starting line on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Marathoners navigate Marine Drive at dawn. Pic/Atul Kamble

An elderly runner shows off a cool headstand. Pic/Shadab Khan

Participants goof around in the middle of a run on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Pedestrians are allowed on the sea link only once a year, during the Mumbai Marathon. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A runner waves a placard with a message about beating cancer en route to Worli. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Two runners in desi attire make some easy strides on the sea link. Pic/Anurag Ahire