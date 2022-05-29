India belongs to Dravidians and Adivasis, not Thackeray or Modi: Owaisi

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 May,2022 03:34 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Addressing a rally in Bhiwandi town here in Maharashtra on Saturday evening, the Lok Sabha member also sought to know why Pawar pleaded with PM Modi for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and not state NCP minister Nawab Malik, who had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi


AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said that "India belongs to Dravidians and Adivasis", and not to him, or Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP head Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a rally in Bhiwandi town here in Maharashtra on Saturday evening, the Lok Sabha member also sought to know why Pawar pleaded with PM Modi for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and not state NCP minister Nawab Malik, who had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case.




Coming down heavily on the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, he claimed that these parties want to protect their vote banks and hence, never react when members of the minority community are targeted.


