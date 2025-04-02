A star-studded audience at the Gateway of India witnessed a collection that blended romance and rebellion with punk

The fashion soiree against the backdrop of the Gateway of India and Taj Mahal Hotel. Pics/Aastha Atray Banan

Listen to this article Indian textiles shine at Vivienne Westwood’s India debut x 00:00

India’s who’s who were present at the Gateway of India on Tuesday night to witness Vivienne Westwood’s first show in the country. At the show were Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Vivienne Westwood CEO Carlo D’amario. We spotted Vijay Verma, musician Raja Kumari, actor Vaani Kapoor and many more, along with politicians, influencers and the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show was a collaboration between Vivienne Westwood Fashion, Department of Textiles, Government of Maharashtra and Vivz Fashion School Pvt Ltd. The textiles were sourced from Madhya Pradesh and focused on khadi and chanderi.

The show itself comprised outfits that Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City would be happy to show off—whimsy yet punkish, a clear Westwood stamp. Everything was romantic yet edgy. We are sure many of these outfits will be spotted on various red carpets in the coming months.

Who is Vivienne Westwood?

Dame Vivienne Isabel Westwood (1941-2022) was an English fashion designer and businesswoman credited with bringing modern punk and new wave fashion into the mainstream. She first gained attention by designing clothes for the boutique she ran with Malcolm McLaren on King’s Road, later known as Sex. Their fusion of fashion and music helped define the UK punk scene of the 1970s, including McLaren’s band, the Sex Pistols. She went on to open four London shops and expanded her brand across Britain and worldwide, offering a diverse range of merchandise. Some of her designs also promoted political causes, including the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, climate change awareness, and civil rights movements.