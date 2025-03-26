Breaking News
Ineligible tenants too will get homes in Mumbai's Dharavi revamp: CM

Updated on: 26 March,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

The homes will be given on rent for 12 years and then transferred in the tenant’s name

Slums prior to 2001 will get free houses and the ones between 2001 and 2011 will be given at construction cost. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Dharavi redevelopment will be the first project where not only ineligible tenants will be given accommodation on rental basis, but after 12 years the tenement would be transferred in the name of the occupant.


On Tuesday, speaking about the Dharavi redevelopment in the state Legislative Assembly Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said everyone would get accommodation in the project. “It will be the first project where ineligible people too will be accommodated in the redevelopment. Ineligible tenements will be provided accommodation for 12 years on rent. Once this 12-year tenure is complete, the accommodation will be transferred in the name of the occupant,” Fadnavis added.


Slums prior to 2001 will get free houses and the ones between 2001 and 2011 will be given at construction cost. Tenements after 2011 are not eligible for the project. Dharavi redevelopment is estimated to cost over Rs 2 lakh crore and involves constructing 100 million square feet for rehabilitation. According to rough estimates approximately 1.25 lakh tenements–both residential and commercial units–will be accommodated in the housing scheme.


Rs 2L cr
Cost of the Dharavi redevelopment project

