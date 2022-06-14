Inquilab Taleem Expo attended by students and parents

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 June,2022 03:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Some of the participants were so impressed with the expo that they requested authorities to hold such an expo every 6 months or at least every year

Inquilab Taleem Expo


A large number of students and parents attended the Inquilab Taleem Expo on June 12 and successfully supported the Inquilab's service in the field of education through guidance.

Some of the participants were so impressed with the expo that they requested authorities to hold such an expo every 6 months or at least every year. As Sunday (June 12) was the last day of the two-day expo and also a holiday, participants from as far away as Nagpur, Bhiwandi, and Mumbra reached Anjuman CST, where the event was taking place.




Students and parents whose children are now studying in Class X or Class XII also participated in the expo. However, parents said that getting advanced information gives both children and parents time to think and understand what education and which course the child should opt in future and which educational institution to enroll in. Advanced information also provides an estimate of the educational cost which gives parents or guardians time to plan.


