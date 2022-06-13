Breaking News
Updated on: 13 June,2022 03:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Officials and staff of Inquilab and Midday Info Media Limited, Corporator Javed Janija, representatives of educational institutions from within and outside Maharashtra, were also present during the inauguration ceremony

Inquilab Taleem Expo held at Anjuman-e-Islam near CSMT

Congress MLA Amin Patel inaugurates "Inqilab Taleem Expo". (Photo: Inquilab/Sayyed Samir Abidi)


The Inquilab Taleem Expo was off to a great start. The two-day event was held on June 11 and June 12 at Anjuman-e-Islam near CSMT. The expo was inaugurated by Congress MLA Amin Patel on June 11.

Officials and staff of Inquilab and Mid-Day Info Media Limited, Corporator Javed Janija, representatives of educational institutions from within and outside Maharashtra, were also present during the inauguration ceremony. 




While expressing his views at the inaugural function, Amin Patel congratulated Inquilab for organising such ceremonies from time to time and realising the needs of the society. "I am well aware of the institutions that are participating in this expo and I can confirm that these institutions are covering a wide range of institutions and are meeting the needs of the students," he said. 


