EOW files closure report in connection with 2013 case against BJP leader, who was raising funds to preserve decommissioned warship

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has filed a closure report, known as a C summary (indicating that the case is neither true nor false), regarding former BJP Member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya in connection with the Rs 57 crore INS Vikrant fraud case. Somaiya is alleged to have collected donations from the public for the preservation of the decommissioned aircraft carrier but failed to transfer the funds to the Maharashtra government or the governor.