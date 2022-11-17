×
International Students' Day 2022: Wishes, greetings and messages to share

Updated on: 17 November,2022 11:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Here are a few wishes, greetings, and messages you can share with your students

International Students' Day 2022: Wishes, greetings and messages to share

Representative image


Student life is one of the most important parts of one's life. It is a stepping stone to one's personal growth and is filled with amazing memories with friends, teachers, and family. Every year, November 17 is observed as International Students’ Day to ensure that each student has access to education.


Here are a few wishes, greetings, and messages you can share with your students:



- Wish that you continue to work hard and make your parents feel proud of you.


- Dear Students, I hope that each of you have an amazing and successful career ahead. Happy International Students' Day!

- There are lots of new things to learn every day. Happy International Students' Day!

- Happy International Students' Day!

- There are no shortcuts to success. Learn new things in life and work hard to achieve your life goals. Happy International Students' Day.

- Life is all about new opportunities. Grab them at the right moment.

