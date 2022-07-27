Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases down but death toll on higher side in July
Washim hijab row: College apologises, parents accept it
Maharashtra: Supporters of Eknath Shinde fare poorly on Praja’s MLA report card
Mumbai: Swine flu, gastro and dengue on the rise
Maharashtra: Now, production of plastic coated and laminated articles banned
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Investigate each and every cyber offence Mumbai Police chief

Investigate each and every cyber offence: Mumbai Police chief

Updated on: 27 July,2022 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai Police commissioner also spoke about the rising cases of cyber frauds and instructed officers to investigate every case even if the amount involved is small

Investigate each and every cyber offence: Mumbai Police chief

Vivek Phansalkar. File Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


In his first crime conference, the newly appointed Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar instructed all deputy commissioners and senior officers to not just register cyber cases but investigate them and take them to a logical conclusion. 

Phansalkar was addressing Mumbai Police’s routine crime conference on Tuesday. He took a review of preparedness ahead of festivals, especially Ganesh Chaturthi. He also took a review of crimes happening in the city and the cases solved by the police. According to sources, Mumbai Police commissioner also spoke about the rising cases of cyber frauds and instructed officers to investigate every case even if the amount involved is small. "It is necessary to address each and every cyber fraud case with extreme seriousness even if a small amount is involved,” an officer from Mumbai crime branch said.

Phansalkar also told his team to conduct an awareness campaign related to cyber offences to make people aware of the latest cyber offences. "Awareness plays a very important role when it comes to cyber-related offences so we are going to focus more on this apart from the investigation,” the officer added.


According to the official data of Mumbai police, in the last six months, the city saw more than 7,500 cyber-related offences with just 401 cases have been solved by the police.

ganesh chaturthi mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK