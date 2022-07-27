Investigate each and every cyber offence: Mumbai Police chief

Mumbai Police commissioner also spoke about the rising cases of cyber frauds and instructed officers to investigate every case even if the amount involved is small

Vivek Phansalkar. File Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

In his first crime conference, the newly appointed Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar instructed all deputy commissioners and senior officers to not just register cyber cases but investigate them and take them to a logical conclusion.

Phansalkar was addressing Mumbai Police’s routine crime conference on Tuesday. He took a review of preparedness ahead of festivals, especially Ganesh Chaturthi. He also took a review of crimes happening in the city and the cases solved by the police. According to sources, Mumbai Police commissioner also spoke about the rising cases of cyber frauds and instructed officers to investigate every case even if the amount involved is small. "It is necessary to address each and every cyber fraud case with extreme seriousness even if a small amount is involved,” an officer from Mumbai crime branch said.

Phansalkar also told his team to conduct an awareness campaign related to cyber offences to make people aware of the latest cyber offences. "Awareness plays a very important role when it comes to cyber-related offences so we are going to focus more on this apart from the investigation,” the officer added.

According to the official data of Mumbai police, in the last six months, the city saw more than 7,500 cyber-related offences with just 401 cases have been solved by the police.