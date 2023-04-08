Breaking News
Irrespective of Sharad Pawar's opinion, Adani scam should be probed by JPC only: Nana Patole

Updated on: 08 April,2023 10:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

The Maharashtra Congress chief further said that although there is a majority of the ruling party in the JPC, members of other parties are also in the committee

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, File Photo/PTI


Reacting to Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar's remarks on Adani issue, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday said his party was firm on its demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani group.


“From where did the Rs 20,000 crore via shell companies come into the Adani group? Who does the money belong to? The people of the country have the right to know this. Rahul Gandhi has made this demand and various political parties in the country including the Congress have demanded that the Adani scam should be investigated by a joint parliamentary committee. Irrespective of NCP President Sharad Pawar's opinion, there must be a JPC inquiry to find out the truth about the scam,” Patole said.



The Maharashtra Congress chief further said that although there is a majority of the ruling party in the JPC, members of other parties are also in the committee. “A probe by the JPC is necessary for the facts of the Adani scam to come out. A court appointed committee was set up after the allegations of a coal scam during the UPA government but a joint parliamentary committee was set up on the demand of the opposition. Even though Sharad Pawar has a different opinion on the Adani scam, the Congress is firm on its demand of a JPC probe,” he added.


Patole said that money from LIC, State Bank of India, EPFO was illegally invested by Modi government in the Adani group. “Hindenburg report exposes malpractices in Adani group and put forward the question of whether the public money is safe? Why is Prime Minister Modi not talking about the Adani scam when it is such a big and serious issue? What is the reason to panic if there is nothing wrong?” asked Nana Patole. 

